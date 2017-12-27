Quantcast

Firefighters still on scene of early morning structure fire in N. Charleston

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.  

The building is located on Chicora Avenue between Calvert and Orvid Streets. 

The call came in at 2:28 a.m according to dispatch and firefighters were still on-scene as of 6:20 a.m. dealing with hot spots.

The property owner told Live 5 News' Aaron Maybin that no one lived inside the house.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

