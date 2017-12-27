Firefighters still on scene of early morning structure fire in N. Charleston

Crews responded to a structure fire in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.

The building is located on Chicora Avenue between Calvert and Orvid Streets.

The call came in at 2:28 a.m according to dispatch and firefighters were still on-scene as of 6:20 a.m. dealing with hot spots.

The property owner told Live 5 News' Aaron Maybin that no one lived inside the house.

North Charleston firefighters dealing with hotspots. Property owner tells me no one lived inside the house. pic.twitter.com/ocxGNrLKdo — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) December 27, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

