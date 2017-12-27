Charleston dedicating downtown block to longtime clothing store owner and public servant

Say "Berlin's" in Charleston, and most people know the place immediately whether they've been inside or not.

The Berlin family has owned Berlin's Clothing at the corner of King and Broad Streets since 1883 and now one member of the family will have the entire block as well.

City officials including Mayor John Tecklenburg will dedicate the block of King Street between Queen and Broad as "Henry Berlin Block" on Wednesday to honor the man who has given back to his city.

Outside of the store, Henry Berlin served on the Charleston City Council between 1986 and 1989. During that time, he served on many commissions and sub-committees such as the Central Business District Revitalization Board, the Yacht Basin and the City Market Advisory Committee.

The store survived the Charleston earthquake of 1886 according to its website. The first generation Berlin arrived to the United States from eastern Europe with $1.38 in his pocket and sold goods out of his car until he could open the store, the site says.

The dedication begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of the clothing store.

