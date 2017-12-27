Reward offered for information in case of 8-month-old puppy shot near McClellanville

A puppy is now recovering after a traumatic ordeal near McClellanville.

Charleston Animal Society officials are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of the person(s) who are responsible for allegedly shooting "Lil Buck".

“We immediately cleaned his wounds, got him on antibiotics and our veterinarians made the decision that his leg would have to be amputated,” said Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman.

The dog was found on Dec. 7, 2017 with one of his legs severely infected and dangling because of the alleged shooting. Officials say the dog managed to survive on its own for several days before he was brought to the Charleston Animal Society for emergency care.

“Some of the birdshot that tore through his body is still in there, and unfortunately, it will remain for the rest of his life,” Roman said.

