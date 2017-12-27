Hibben cold shelter opening Thursday night

A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night ahead of an expected wintry mix.

The Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter at 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant will open at approximately 7:30 p.m. Guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning.

The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight as well as an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department or if, because of special circumstances, advance arrangements have been made.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 6:55 pm at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and then Marion Square at King Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00pm. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning.

The Hibben Facebook page will also post days when the HECS will be open.

