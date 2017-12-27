5 Around Town: Ring in 2018 with Lowcountry traditions

The Lowcountry wraps up 2017 this weekend and kicks off the new year with some traditional holiday favorites.

Polar Plunges

Shake off the New Year's Eve cobwebs and start 2018 fresh by jumping into the Atlantic Ocean of Folly Beach or Sullivan's Island.

Everyone's encouraged to put on their best Bill Murray outfit and take a dip in the Bill Murray Look-A-Like Polar Bear Plunge on Folly Beach. Registration for the costume contest is $5 and begins in front of the Tides Hotel at 11 a.m. Judging for the contest begins at 12 p.m. The event also includes a raffle, kids crafts, live music and pre-plunge cocktails. At 1:30 p.m. everyone will charge into cold ocean water. Click here for more details.

Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island will once again host the annual Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics South Carolina. Hundreds of brave souls are expected to take a dip to help support the nearly 25,000 Special Olympics athletes in the Palmetto State. The festivities will begin when Dunleavy's Pub opens at 9 a.m. The plunge will begin at 1 p.m. For more information on how to support Special Olympics, click here.

Noon Year's Eve

The new year will get an early start for children in downtown Charleston on Sunday.

The ball will drop at 12 p.m. for Noon Year's Eve at the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. The event includes activities for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities are included with admission to the Children's Museum. Click here for more information.

Second Chance Gifts from the Stingrays

If your Christmas gifts left you wanting more, the South Carolina Stingrays will try to help you out on Saturday night.

The Stingrays are holding "What You Didn't Get for Christmas" night when the Atlanta Gladiators visit the North Charleston Coliseum. Fans have a chance to win some top holiday presents in a raffle. Popular gifts such as PS4, Apple Watch, a Fitbit and more will be given away during the game. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

Holiday Festival of Lights

The Holiday Festival of Lights continues at James Island County Park. The drive-thru light display features an estimated two million shimmering lights. It is open nightly through Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Season

The holiday light display at the Old Santee Canal Park continues in Moncks Corner. The "Celebrate the Season" holiday lights tour is open nightly through Saturday. The driving tour is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.