Colder temperatures bringing possibility for freezing rain late Thursday night

A system bringing colder temperatures to the Lowcountry is also bringing the potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The key ingredient is a low pressure system, which is moving fairly quickly, that's expected to move along South Carolina's coast.

Live 5 News Forecaster Danielle Prinz says most models show the system away from the coast which would bring us drier, but still colder conditions.

However, if the system stays closer to our coast, the more chance of precipitation increases.

"The question will be how much moisture the system will bring us and how cold the temperatures will be," Prinz said Wednesday night.

Thursday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to low-30s with a wind chill of 20 degrees.

"By Thursday afternoon that colder air settles," Prinz said."With the highs, it's going to struggle to reach the mid-40s."

The possibility for freezing rain and freezing drizzle late Thursday night into early Friday morning could create some slick roadways.

Earlier model runs had shown a mix of wintry weather well into the Midlands, but those models have shifted the disturbance further south with the effects diminishing.

Temperatures on Friday will rise into the mid-40s, so if there are icy conditions they will not linger.

