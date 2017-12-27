Wintry mix possible late Thursday into Friday

One computer model shows an ice accumulation of up to .06-inch possible. (Source: Live 5)

Meteorologists are watching a fast-moving disturbance that could leave a small amount of a wintry mix in its wake.

Computer models have wrestled for days to nail down exactly where to expect a possible mix of freezing rain or sleet. Earlier model runs showed a mix of wintry weather well into the Midlands, but those models have shifted the disturbance further south.

"It's going to be a very quick-moving disturbance, cold air coming down from the north, moisture coming in from the west," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. If they combine, there is a potential from freezing drizzle or freezing rain.

One model shows parts of the Lowcountry could see ice accumulations of between .02 inches and .06 inches by Friday morning at 7 a.m., leading to some slick spots motorists will have to watch for.

Watching carefully the potential for freezing rain later tomorrow into early Friday morning. Will keep you posted @Live5News pic.twitter.com/ZMziU85nj3 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) December 27, 2017

But the temperature will make a big difference, Sovine said. Some models show the temperature at 32 degrees, the freezing mark, while other models predict the temperature will be above freezing.

Models show most of the rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning will be off-shore, but also show the possibility of freezing rain before sunrise Friday morning.

Temperatures on Friday will rise into the mid-40s, so the icy conditions will not linger, he said.

