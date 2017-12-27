CCSO requesting information in armed robbery

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies were dispatched to the Highway 61 Exxon station at approximately 8:12 p.m. in response to a commercial panic alarm.According to the incident report, the owner of the gas station told 9-1-1 operators he and his daughter were robbed.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the owner told them a man came into the store and held a gun to him and demanded money from the drawers.

The man is described as being 6-feet tall and roughly 200 pounds.

The man also reportedly told the owner not to go near the alarm button and told him to lift the drawers to ensure there wasn't any leftover money. He reportedly left the scene with about $500 in cash.

The incident was caught on camera, however, deputies were unable to get a copy of the tape.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111

