Deputies investigating shots fired into Adams Run home

Charleston County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting incident.

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Parkers Ferry Road in the Adams Run Community after receiving a 911 call about shots fired, an incident report states.

The victim told authorities she was in the home with her husband and 7-year-old granddaughter and that shortly after 2 a.m., they heard gunshots followed by glass breaking in their front door.

The victim said she did not see or hear anyone outside the home.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

