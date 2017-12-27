Firefighters respond to structure fire on Johns Island

The call about the fire came in at 10:44 a.m., dispatchers said. (Source: Live 5)

Chisolm Road on Johns Island was blocked because of the fire. (Source: Live 5)

Johns Island firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire that temporarily closed a portion of Chisolm Road.

The St. John's Fire Department said Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block because of the fire.

Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block due to a structure fire. — St Johns Fire (@STJFD) December 27, 2017

The call about a fire came in to dispatchers at 10:44 a.m. The roadway reopened shortly after 12:15 p.m.

EMS is also responding but there is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.