Firefighters respond to structure fire on Johns Island

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Chisolm Road on Johns Island was blocked because of the fire. (Source: Live 5)
The call about the fire came in at 10:44 a.m., dispatchers said. (Source: Live 5)
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Johns Island firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire that temporarily closed a portion of Chisolm Road.

The St. John's Fire Department said Chisolm Road is closed in both directions in the 5700 block because of the fire.

The call about a fire came in to dispatchers at 10:44 a.m. The roadway reopened shortly after 12:15 p.m.

EMS is also responding but there is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

