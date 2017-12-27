Quantcast

Dorchester County deputies arrest man wanted for child sex crimes

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man wanted for child sex crimes. 

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Victor Hillbourne Todd on Thursday.

According to DCSO officials, Todd turned himself in around 4 p.m.

He was wanted on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as bench warrants for driving under suspension, possession of meth and a family court warrant for failure to pay, the sheriff's office says..

