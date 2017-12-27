Dorchester Co. Sheriff's Office seeking man wanted on multiple warrants

Dorchester County deputies are looking for a wanted man.

Victor Hilbourne Todd, 47, is wanted on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as bench warrants for driving under suspension, possession of meth and a family court warrant for failure to pay, the sheriff's office says..

He is thought to be in the Ravenel area near the Dorchester-Charleston county line. He's known to frequent the Food Lion in Ravenel at 6323 Savannah Highway according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who makes contact with Todd is asked to notify the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.

