Teens charged with murder make tearful court appearance

Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.

The teens are accused of throwing a sandbag off an overpass into traffic, hitting a vehicle and killing the passenger inside.

The teens were emotional in court, crying with their loved ones by their side.

It is unclear if their tears were from sorrow or regret, as only one of the boys stated on the record that he was remorseful for what they had done.

The boys are being charged with murder, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

One at a time, the teens appeared before the judge and denied those charges.

The boys, three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, will not be tried as adults.

Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander said all four teens had one thing in common besides the charges brought against them.

"It's always good when we see supportive families. We don't always see that here in juvenile court. So that's always a good thing, especially considering the nature that this offense has turned into," Olander said.

The lawyer for one of the teens asked for him to be released from detention, but that request was denied.

The teens will spend the holiday season away from home, hugging their families and friends before returning to detention.

The four will be back in court on January 4.

