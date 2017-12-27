Clemson Tigers arrive in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Clemson departed for New Orleans Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl. (Source: WSPA)

The Clemson Tigers arrived in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon for the Sugar Bowl.

The team left from their indoor practice facility at approximately 1 p.m. and arrived in New Orleans shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Sugar Bowl, Head coach Dabo Swinney was scheduled to speak at a welcome ceremony after the team arrives at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The Tigers will face Alabama, who they defeated earlier this year to win the national championship, in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018.

Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 WCSC/WHNS. All rights reserved.