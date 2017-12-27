Clemson Tigers head to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Clemson departed for New Orleans Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl. (Source: WSPA)

The Clemson Tigers departed for New Orleans Wednesday for the Sugar Bowl.

The team left from their indoor practice facility at approximately 1 p.m.

According to a news release from the Sugar Bowl, Head coach Dabo Swinney will speak at a welcome ceremony at 4 p.m. after the team arrives at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The Tigers will face Alabama, who they defeated earlier this year to win the national championship, in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018.

Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 WCSC/WHNS. All rights reserved.