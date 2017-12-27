One hospitalized after shooting into residence on Highway 164

One victim was transported to the hospital following a shooting into a house in Hollywood.

Deputies found the victim on a chair inside the residence after responding to the call at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday night in the 7600 block of Highway 164 according to the incident report.

The victim's father stated he was in the back bedroom when the shots reportedly hit the house. He added that his wife, daughter and grandchildren were also at the scene, but fled to a safer location.

Detectives then arrived on-scene to process evidence and investigate further.

