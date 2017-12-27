Georgetown Co. man faces federal charges, accused of threatening FBI employees

A Georgetown County man is facing federal charges after threatening to kill several FBI employees.

On Dec. 13, a grand jury indicted Marcus Strickland, 33, with three counts of transmitting threats in Interstate Commerce.

Court documents state on August 3 Strickland called an employee with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and stated he would, “gun y’all down, beat y’all”.

On Sept. 4 and 24 court documents state Strickland made more telephone calls to an employee with the FBI and stated there, “Will be blood all over, I’ll break your jaw” and he would, “Kill y’all in that building. I’ll kill y’all, blow your brain out. I’ll kill y’all, blow your head off”.

On Wednesday, Strickland was formally arraigned in federal court in Charleston County.

Federal prosecutors requested Strickland to be detained at the Georgetown Detention Center and further asked for a mental evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.