Former Auburn RB arrested on child porn charges in Georgia

A former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

According to arrest records on the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office website, Brad Lester was arrested Dec. 21. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 27, he remains in jail on no bond.

Lester is facing charges of distribution of child pornography and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

No additional details are currently available, but we'll update this story as we learn more.

Lester played at Auburn between 2004 and 2008.

