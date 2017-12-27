Deputies searching for man wanted for Christmas Day shooting

Lowcountry authorities are searching for a man wanted for a Christmas Day shooting.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Sam Quentin Brown of Walterboro.

He's wanted for attempted murder for an incident that happened on Dec. 25.

According to the victim and witnesses, Brown attempted to shoot the victim with a firearm at a home on Gadsden Loop in Walterboro during an argument.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sam Quentin Brown are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC, you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.