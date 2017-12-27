Man wanted for Lowcountry Christmas Day shooting surrenders to deputies

A man wanted for a Christmas Day shooting in the Lowcountry has surrendered to deputies.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say 29-year-old Sam Quentin Brown of Walterboro turned himself in on Thursday in reference to an attempted murder warrant for an incident that happened on Dec. 25.

According to the victim and witnesses, Brown attempted to shoot the victim with a firearm at a home on Gadsden Loop in Walterboro during an argument.

Brown posted a $35,000 bond and was released.

