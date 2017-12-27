Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman in Charleston

Investigators have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Jonathan Anthony Hymes of Charleston. Court records state Hymes was booked on Wednesday.

His arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 25 when officers responded to a post office on East Bay Street and made contact with the victim, a 24-year-old woman.

The victim said she had just been robbed and assaulted in a shed behind an apartment on Reid Street.

Hymes was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.