Arrest made in Christmas Eve bonfire beating

Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
North Charleston City Council may finalized the annexation of property along Highway 61 West of the Ashley.More >>
A man wanted for a Christmas Day shooting in the Lowcountry has surrendered to deputies.More >>
More than 130 animals are recuperating in the greater Charleston area after a rescue effort in Florence County. According to Valiant Animal Rescue and the Florence County Environmental Services, charges have been brought against a large scale commercial breeder who was housing these animals. Michelle Reid, founder of Valiant Animal Rescue, said it hasn’t been easy since picking up the dogs on November 29. While details are still limited about the actual incident, Reid said th...More >>
South Carolina troopers say they could be "out-gunned" and "combat ineffective" without one weapon they want: a rifle, like the AR-15.More >>
