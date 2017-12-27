Animal control officers investigating deaths of 69 birds in home

Charleston County Animal Control officers are investigating a reported case of animal cruelty.

Christie Chaplin of Hollywood says she left 76 birds in the care of a man at her home for five months while she was out of town on business.

Chaplin says she paid the man $150 a week and frequently texted to check in on her birds.

But she says when she returned home she found the house in disarray with feces all over and only seven birds still alive.

She also says no water was left out and the food she had bought was still in bags.

The incident remains under investigation.

