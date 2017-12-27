North Charleston holding special meeting for annexation of property along Highway 61

North Charleston City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday night for a final reading of the annexation of property along Highway 61.

The plan is causing a rift between North Charleston and the City of Charleston.

Leaders with the City of Charleston say they are against the move calling it illegal because North Charleston is jumping over city lines to annex the property.

Both cities are interested in the property near Runnymede Plantation.

North Charleston councilmembers have met over the past several weeks to discuss the future of the city and the potential that lies beyond Highway 61.

The annexation includes a 2,200 acre parcel that falls into the Runnymede Plantation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.