High School basketball scores (12/27)

Three area high school basketball tournaments got underway Wednesday. Here's a recap of some of the scores:

Rotary Roundball Classic (Boys)

Pinewood Prep 64, Wando 63

Porter-Gaud 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 35

Linden 79, Northwood Academy 30

Don Bosco Prepatory 68, First Baptist 45

Modie Risher Memorial Classic (Boys)

May River 56, Burke 49

Stall 61, New Hampstead (Ga.) 50

Carolina Invitational (Girls)

Lake Mary (FL) 48, Wando 35

Academic Magnet 40, Phillip Simmons 39

Mt. Carmel (Md.) 61, Palmetto Christian 40

Northwood Academy 50, Bishop England 47

North Oconee (Ga.) 28, Colleton County 19

Porter-Gaud 32, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 13

David Crockett (Tenn.) 62, Charleston Charter 42