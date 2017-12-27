High School basketball scores (12/27)

Three area high school basketball tournaments got underway Wednesday. Here's a recap of some of the scores:
Rotary Roundball Classic (Boys)
Pinewood Prep 64, Wando 63
Porter-Gaud 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 35
Linden 79, Northwood Academy 30
Don Bosco Prepatory 68, First Baptist 45
Modie Risher Memorial Classic (Boys)
May River 56, Burke 49
Stall 61, New Hampstead (Ga.) 50
Carolina Invitational (Girls)
Lake Mary (FL) 48, Wando 35
Academic Magnet 40, Phillip Simmons 39
Mt. Carmel (Md.) 61, Palmetto Christian 40
Northwood Academy 50, Bishop England 47
North Oconee (Ga.) 28, Colleton County 19
Porter-Gaud 32, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 13
David Crockett (Tenn.) 62, Charleston Charter 42
