Friday is First Alert Weather Day; Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night

A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.

With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.

The American Red Cross offers tips to stay safe and protect your property during winter weather. (Source: Pixabay)

Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for Charleston, Dorchester, inland Berkeley and inland Colleton Counties.

The National Weather Service predicted light freezing rain and freezing drizzle overnight that could result in slippery conditions, especially on sidewalks, roads and bridges, early Friday morning.

"We're looking at that rain chance increasing as the temperature comes down," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. "The best chance of this will be the closer you are to the coastline."

Total ice accumulations are expected to range from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch, resulting in a light glaze of ice.

A winter weather advisory means periods of freezing rain will cause difficulties and drivers should be prepared for slippery roads.

"The early morning commute tomorrow is our biggest concern time frame as we could see some very light icing," Sovine said. But as soon as the sun comes out, the expected thin layer of ice will melt quickly, he said.

