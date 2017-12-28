Friday is First Alert Weather Day; Winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night

With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.More >>
With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.More >>
A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.More >>
A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.More >>
Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
Charleston County Animal Control officers are investigating a reported case of animal cruelty.More >>
Charleston County Animal Control officers are investigating a reported case of animal cruelty.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>
Charleston's growth as a tourist destination has led to more passengers and a new airline at its airport.More >>
Charleston's growth as a tourist destination has led to more passengers and a new airline at its airport.More >>
A trial date for a man accused of killing his wife has been set in Berkeley County.More >>
A trial date for a man accused of killing his wife has been set in Berkeley County.More >>