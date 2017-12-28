Quantcast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing rain begins to fall, winter weather advisory still in effect

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry. 

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning for Charleston, Dorchester, inland Berkeley, Colleton and Beaufort counties. 

Affected areas include Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island. 

A winter weather advisory means periods of freezing rain will cause difficulties and drivers should be prepared for slippery roads.

The National Weather Service said it began observing freezing rain at Charleston International Airport at 2 a.m. Friday morning and again at their own headquarters in North Charleton.

Total ice accumulations will range from a trace to a few hundreds of an inch. 

