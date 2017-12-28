FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing rain begins to fall, winter weather advisory still in effect

With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.

With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.

The American Red Cross offers tips to stay safe and protect your property during winter weather. (Source: Pixabay)

The American Red Cross offers tips to stay safe and protect your property during winter weather. (Source: Pixabay)

A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.

A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.

Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold starting this weekend.

Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold starting this weekend.

We continue to track the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s overnight and there is a chance for freezing rain.

We continue to track the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s overnight and there is a chance for freezing rain.

Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day after the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning for Charleston, Dorchester, inland Berkeley, Colleton and Beaufort counties.

Affected areas include Walterboro, Saint George, Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Daniel Island.

A winter weather advisory means periods of freezing rain will cause difficulties and drivers should be prepared for slippery roads.

The National Weather Service said it began observing freezing rain at Charleston International Airport at 2 a.m. Friday morning and again at their own headquarters in North Charleton.

Total ice accumulations will range from a trace to a few hundreds of an inch.

MORE: Red Cross offers cold weather safety tips

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and Live 5 First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on the winter weather threat.

Below is Meteorologist Bill Walsh's Thursday night Facebook Live video on the upcoming weather

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.