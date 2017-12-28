FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing rain begins to fall, winter weather advisory still in effect

We continue to track the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s overnight and there is a chance for freezing rain.More >>
Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold starting this weekend.More >>
A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.More >>
With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.More >>
The Don Holt Bridge is shut down in both directions due to ice according to dispatch.More >>
Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery commission will address the fallout from the "Holiday Cash" game glitch in a meeting Friday.More >>
North Charleston City Council may finalized the annexation of property along Highway 61 West of the Ashley.More >>
A man wanted for a Christmas Day shooting in the Lowcountry has surrendered to deputies.More >>
