FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing rain seen across tri-county, winter weather advisory waived off

We continue to track the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s overnight and there is a chance for freezing rain.More >>
Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold starting this weekend.More >>
A Mount Pleasant church will open its doors as a cold shelter Thursday night due to the forecasted bitter cold weather.More >>
With a winter weather advisory in effect Thursday night, the American Red Cross released tips to help you and your family stay safe and protect your home during periods of winter weather.More >>
The Don Holt Bridge is shut down in both directions due to ice according to dispatch.More >>
Live 5 News declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
North Charleston police are working the scene of an accident.More >>
More than 130 animals are recuperating in the greater Charleston area after a rescue effort in Florence County. According to Valiant Animal Rescue and the Florence County Environmental Services, charges have been brought against a large scale commercial breeder who was housing these animals. Michelle Reid, founder of Valiant Animal Rescue, said it hasn’t been easy since picking up the dogs on November 29. While details are still limited about the actual incident, Reid said th...More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery commission will address the fallout from the "Holiday Cash" game glitch in a meeting Friday.More >>
