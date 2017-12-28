Winter weather advisory issued for tri-county area Thursday night into Friday morning

The national weather service has issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and inland Colleton County will all be under the advisory from 11 p.m. Thursday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The NWS says light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected. The ice will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. It's expected to effect the morning commute on Friday. Total ice accumulations will range from a few hundredths of an inch to a trace, resulting in a light glaze of ice.

A winter weather advisory means periods of freezing rain will cause difficulties and drivers should be prepared for slippery roads.

