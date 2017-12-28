Rape suspect accused of luring victim with dating app to remain behind bars

A judge denied bond Thursday for a Charleston man accused of raping and robbing a woman in downtown on Christmas Day.

Jonathan Hymes, 26, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police say Hymes used a dating app to meet a woman but had something sinister in mind.

According to court papers, Hymes used the name Rashad Danley on the app Plenty of Fish to meet the woman. Cops say on Christmas night, Hymes told her to be dropped off at the East Bay Street post office and then walk behind an apartment building on South Street.

That’s when police say Hymes grabbed the woman by the arm, pulled out a gun and then sexually assaulted her.

In bond court, a victim advocate told the judge the woman was afraid to see the suspect’s face in court.

“She’s asking for the highest bond possible, no bond would be great,” the advocate told the judge.

According to court papers, the victim asked Hymes to stop but didn’t scream because he had a gun.

People who live in the neighborhood are angry.

“My reaction to it is he needs to be locked up," resident Shamika Green said. "He needs to stay locked up because we have children around here, children around here playing.”

Police say an investigator looked at Hymes’ Plenty of Fish profile and recognized him through previous encounters. They say the victim positively identified Hymes from a photo lineup.

Hymes has a rap sheet dating back to 2008 and includes several arrests for drugs and one for sexual assault, according to court records.

