Charleston International Airport closing in on new passenger record, adding new airline

Charleston's growth as a tourist destination has led to more passengers and a new airline at its airport.

Passenger counts rose 6.6 percent over November 2016 and now sits at 3,671,219 for the year, according to a release from the Charleston International Airport. If the count reaches 4 million, it would be a new record.

“Hitting 4 million passengers is a significant milestone for Charleston International," Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell said in a statement. "We’ve gone from a small-town airport to a metropolitan airport that plays a vital role in supporting the regional economy.”

The airport saw a year over year rise in passenger rates in every month except February (0.9 percent decrease) and September (10 percent decrease). The latter can be attributed to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Campbell said the growth is expected to continue in December and 2018.

The additional haul in and out of Charleston has also attracted another carrier. Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Denver and Philadelphia on Feb. 20 then start service to Chicago in May.

