Police: Missing 15-year-old found safe

Police: Missing 15-year-old found safe

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Police say the missing 15-year-old girl that was reportedly last seen on Tuesday has been found safe.

Authorities say the missing teen was last seen leaving her home.

She was reported found and home safe with her mom on Thursday.

