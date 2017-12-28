Community activist receives donation to finish basketball court

A Berkeley County community activist has just received a large donation aimed to help finish his basketball court in Cordesville.

Willie Powell has announced that someone he has not identified has donated $8,000 to finish the basketball court. He is building the basketball court in an attempt to try to steer children away from crime.

Powell says the donation is a result of the story Live 5 News had done.

The court is on land donated by his relative Theodore Reid.

“It’s beautiful and I love it," Reid said."As long as I’m doing something for the community that’s all it takes."

The court is painted blue and yellow to honor Powell’s high school alma mater Berkeley High School.

Powell said before receiving the donation he needed $7,000 to finish the project.

He says the basketball court is part of his dream to make a difference.

“You might can’t change a generation that is in the mix of doing bad now. But if you stick around for a few years, the next generation will change their attitude because you give them something good,” Powell said.

