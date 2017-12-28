Trial date set for former Summerville jewelry store owner accused of killing his wife

A murder trial date has been set in Berkeley County for a former Summerville jewelry store owner accused of killing his wife.

Michael Colucci is facing a murder charge in the death of Sara Moore-Colucci in 2015.

The trial will begin Feb. 19.

An affidavit states police found Moore-Colucci dead of an apparent strangulation outside of a building on the 2200 block of North Main Street on May 20, 2015.

Colucci said she hanged herself with a garden hose, but medical evidence collected from the scene that night proved that wasn't true, according to the affidavit, and indicated there may have been a struggle.

An initial investigation found that the victim and Colucci went to the building together that day. There were no witnesses on scene.

According to an incident report, deputies found Moore-Colucci laying on her back on a concrete slab.

Deputies said there was a garden hose on the ground that appeared to be looped around the top of a chain link fence.

The report states there was a cinder block at the base of the fence and a strand of blond hair hanging from a loop in the hose at the top of the fence.

Michael is the stepson of Ivo Colucci, who is also accused of killing his wife inside his North Charleston jewelry store in April 2017.

