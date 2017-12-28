SCDOT preparing for potential winter weather conditions

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions Mother Nature sends in our direction.

We continue to track the potential for winter weather in the Lowcountry. Temperatures will be dipping into the low 30s overnight and there is a chance for freezing rain.

SCDOT will have crews working on 12-hour shifts starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Crews will begin pre-treating bridges at 8 p.m.

"We make sure our trucks are operational maintenance-wise. We load our trucks with salt, sand, and brine," SCDOT maintenance engineer Arnold Blanding said. "We'll take a closer look at the weather and try to forecast what the conditions will be throughout the night."

The American Red Cross is also prepared to step in for assistance.

"Our disaster trained volunteers are always on standby 24/7 ready to help out in any way they can," American Red Cross spokesperson Cuthbert Langley said. "Right now, we don't have any plans to open warming shelters. What we'll do is work with our community and government partners to help them if its requested."

Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties report they are closely monitoring the situation and ready to take action if needed.

"Whenever you have ice, it's important to be careful out on the roadways," Langley advised.

Make sure your cars have gas, good levels of air pressure and fluids, and take your time if you have to drive in any dangerous conditions.

"If you don't need to drive, don't. If you have to, slow down, leave a lot of distance between the cars around you, and be careful," Blanding said.

"It's always important to have a disaster supply kit in your car, just in case," Langley added.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click this link.

