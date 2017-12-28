Police: Vehicle stolen in Spartanburg carjacking stopped on Woodruff Road after robberies, shot fired

The Greenville Police Department is investigating after two women were robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said men in a white or cream-colored car were involved in a purse-snatching in the Dillard's parking deck outside Haywood Mall. Multiple Greenville officers and a crime scene truck were on scene in the parking deck.

According to police, the same men then traveled to a location in the 700 block of Woodruff Road and robbed another woman. Officers said the suspects fired a shot in the air during the incident on Woodruff Road.

Greenville Police said Highway Patrol stopped the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident on Woodruff Road near Highway 14.

A white Dodge Magnum was taped off in the gas station parking lot. A forensics unit was on scene.

Spartanburg police confirmed the Dodge Magnum was the same vehicle involved in a carjacking on Wednesday night when a woman said three men stole her vehicle while she was warming it up. The carjacking occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at Crescent Hill Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the vehicle is connected to the other crimes.

One person was detained in the suspect vehicle. Officers said they are searching the area for others believed to be involved.

Employees at the Kangaroo gas station on Woodruff Road said four individuals entered the store asking to buy a single Black & Mild cigar. When an employee asked to see ID, they said one of the males replied that he didn't have one.

Then, the employees said law enforcement swarmed the building and the men fled.

FOX Carolina crews said road blocks were up on Woodruff Road near Highway 14. Officers with K-9s were also inside Asheton Lakes neighborhood nearby.

