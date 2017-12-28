Inmate escapes Georgia jail, stolen vehicle found in South Carolina

Deputies say a man who escaped a jail in Georgia is believed to be in South Carolina.

The Lamar County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher Nicholas Carroll, who they say escaped from the county jail, stole a vehicle and headed for his home state of South Carolina, WGCL-TV reported.

Deputies say Carroll tole a county vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. That vehicle was later recovered just before 8 a.m. in Allendale County, South Carolina.

Carroll, who is originally from Olar, in Bamberg County, was jailed On Oct. 30 on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property, according to jail records.

He's described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit.

According to Lamar County authorities, Carroll used a metal rod to burst through two walls in a solitary confinement cell. Sheriff Brad White said he then used an access door to escape the building before going through a fence and leaving the property.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

