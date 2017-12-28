Berkeley County warming shelters announce operating hours

Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold starting this weekend.

Fresh Anointing Ministries and Goose Creek United Methodist Church will both rotate being open for people in need from Sunday to Wednesday.

Fresh Anointing Ministries, located at 551 Myers Road in Summerville, will be open on Sunday and Tuesday.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Redbank Road in Goose Creek, will be open on Monday and Wednesday.

Both warming center locations will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and will provide hot meals for dinner, beds for the evening and breakfast in the morning.

Anyone with questions about the warming centers should call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166.

Summerville church to also open as warming shelter

A third warming shelter inside Ridge Baptist Church at 2168 Ridge Church Road in Summerville, will open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. The church will offer a warm meal and a safe place to sleep for the night as well as breakfast in the morning.

Anyone with questions about the Ridge Baptist Church shelter should contact 843-873-4262 and select option 7.

