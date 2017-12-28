Warming shelters across the Lowcountry announce operating hours

With the temperatures dropping to below freezing temperatures, shelters across the Lowcountry are starting to announce their operating hours for those in need of a place to stay warm and avoid potentially dangerous cold weather.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Work Camp open Tuesday

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Work Camp is open for people looking for a place of shelter during the cold.

It is located at 3841 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

Hibben Emergency Cold Shelter to open Tuesday, Wednesday nights

The Hibben United Methodist Church Emergency Cold shelter will open Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The church shelter is located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

The doors will open at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning. No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by Mount Pleasant Police, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 6:55 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street and Marion Square at King Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8 p.m. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning. The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up all of the guests waiting at these listed locations.

The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished. The HECS has been open four nights this cold season and averaged 48 guests per night with 57 guests on Dec. 28, spokesman Al Bradshaw-Whittemore said. Last year, the shelter had 74 guests one night, he said.

Aldersgate Warming Shelter to open Tuesday

Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston will be open as a warming shelter.

The church is located at 1444 Remount Road.

The shelter will open Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CARTA will be taking people to the warming shelter for free. Passengers should use CARTA Route 13 (Remount Road) for free passage to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Winter Warming Shelter. Passengers should let the drivers know of their destination when they board.

CARTA passes are available from Aldersgate for return trips.

Berkeley County opens warming shelters

Warming shelters in Berkeley County will open for people needing protection from the cold.

Fresh Anointing Ministries, located at 551 Myers Road in Summerville, will be open on Tuesday.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Redbank Road in Goose Creek, will be open on Monday and Wednesday.

Both warming center locations will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and will provide hot meals for dinner, beds for the evening and breakfast in the morning.

Anyone with questions about the warming centers should call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166.

Summerville church to also open as warming shelter

A warming shelter inside Ridge Baptist Church at 2168 Ridge Church Road in Summerville, will open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. The church will offer a warm meal and a safe place to sleep for the night as well as breakfast in the morning.

Anyone with questions about the Ridge Baptist Church shelter should contact 843-873-4262 and select option 7.

Summerville community center opening as warming shelter

Warming Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Resource Center which will serve hot meals and will be a place to warm up.

It's located on 116 West 2nd North St. across from CVS and next door to Matt's Barbershop.

For more info contact Director Louis L. Smith at 843-530-6473.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.