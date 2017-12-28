Dogs rescued from large scale commercial breeder being treated in greater Charleston area

One of the dogs rescued from a large scale commercial breeder in Florence County in November (Source: Live 5)

More than 130 animals are recuperating in the greater Charleston area after a rescue effort in Florence County.

According to Valiant Animal Rescue and the Florence County Environmental Services, charges have been brought against a large scale commercial breeder who was housing these animals.

Michelle Reid, founder of Valiant Animal Rescue, said it hasn’t been easy since picking up the dogs on Nov. 29.

While details are still limited about the actual incident, Reid said the dogs were in rough shape when rescued from the breeder.

"They tend to breed as many dogs as they can,” she said. “It's about the income, it's about the money from selling these puppies."

Reid went on to say a majority of the time large scale breeders will forgo medical care.

That’s what happened to a majority of the dogs now being housed at an undisclosed location in the greater Charleston area.

"We've had animals come in extremely dehydrated, very matted, underweight, broken jaws, and a number of intestinal parasites," Reid said.

Not only were there those physical issues, but many of the dogs had mental and emotional issues.

Over the last few weeks 15 plus workers with Valiant Animal Rescue said they've seen leaps and bounds of improvement.

"We've seen dogs that were really scared, absolutely come around,” Reid said. “It's amazing to see the difference in these dogs."

Of the more than 130 dogs rescued, more than 60 have been fostered out after being medically cleared.

While workers are trying to find a potentially permanent home for these animals, they have gotten plenty of surprises along the way.

"I just heard something,” Reid said while looking in a crate. “Oh my gosh. She had babies."

Reid said she and other workers didn't realize one of their dogs was pregnant until a few days ago.

Not only do workers have to care for the dogs they rescued, they’re now trying to take care of the new additions who surprise them, which adds to the increasing cost of getting the dogs back on their feet.

"We are in need of monetary donations,” Reid said. “We've spent an astronomical amount of money on surgeries to pee pads… the list goes on and on."

Reid added after this specific rescue in Florence County, the organization was also called for another rescue effort bringing in even more dogs.

Donations can be made through the Valiant Animal Rescue website, via postal service to PO Box 13477 Charleston, SC 29422, Paypal, or Venmo (@ValiantAnimalRescue).

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.