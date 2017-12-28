N. Charleston City Council finalizes annexation of Hwy 61 property

North Charleston City Council finalized the annexation of property along Highway 61 West of the Ashley.

The plan has caused a rift between North Charleston and the City of Charleston and could lead to a legal battle between the two cities.

In a special meeting Thursday night, North Charleston City Council finalized its decision to annex the property near Runnymede Plantation.

Charleston leaders are fighting the annexation saying it's illegal for North Charleston to jump over city lines to annex the property.

Both cities are interested in the property near Runnymede Plantation.

But the City of Charleston is worried North Charleston will develop the land which city leaders say could result in more flooding near the Church Creek Basin.

This has been going back and forth over the last few weeks.

