High School Basketball scores (12/28)

Boys Basketball

Roundball Classic

Cape Fear Academy 53, Summerville 52 - Shaq Davis had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort. The Green Wave will face North Charleston in the consolation bracket on Friday.

Mt. St. Joseph 83, North Charleston 32 - Darjuwon Brown had 12 points to lead the Cougars

Charlotte Christian 53, Goose Creek 25 - The Gators will face James Island on Friday

St. Mary's Ryken 57, James Island 36

Modie Risher Memorial Classic

Lexington 70, Stall 59

Berkeley Holiday Classic

Berkeley 63, Eau Claire 37 - Ephrium Butler had 22 points to lead the Stags to the finals of their tournament.

Girls Basketball

Carolina Invitational

Phillip Simmons 59, Palmetto Scholars 53

Academic Magnet 46, Stratford 25

Mt Carmel 54, Porter-Gaud 40

Palmetto Christian 35, Oceanside 22

Charleston Charter 58, Augusta Prep 56