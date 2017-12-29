High School Basketball scores (12/28)

Boys Basketball
Roundball Classic
Cape Fear Academy 53, Summerville 52 - Shaq Davis had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort. The Green Wave will face North Charleston in the consolation bracket on Friday.
Mt. St. Joseph 83, North Charleston 32 - Darjuwon Brown had 12 points to lead the Cougars
Charlotte Christian 53, Goose Creek 25 - The Gators will face James Island on Friday
St. Mary's Ryken 57, James Island 36
Modie Risher Memorial Classic
Lexington 70, Stall 59
Berkeley Holiday Classic
Berkeley 63, Eau Claire 37 - Ephrium Butler had 22 points to lead the Stags to the finals of their tournament.
Girls Basketball
Carolina Invitational
Phillip Simmons 59, Palmetto Scholars 53
Academic Magnet 46, Stratford 25
Mt Carmel 54, Porter-Gaud 40
Palmetto Christian 35, Oceanside 22
Charleston Charter 58, Augusta Prep 56