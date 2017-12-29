SC lottery commission calls emergency meeting on game glitch

The South Carolina Education Lottery commission will address the fallout from the "Holiday Cash" game glitch in a meeting Friday.

An action regarding the uncashed winning tickets may or may not be taken during the meeting according to the agenda.

Christmas Day was supposed to bring cheer after many found they won, but some people were disappointed on Tuesday when they couldn't cash tickets which said they were owed up to $500. The lottery put a hold on giving out winnings because of a programming error.

Dozens of people then showed up at the state lottery office in Columbia Wednesday to voice their concerns.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Friday.

