Dispatch: Don Holt Bridge, southbound Ravenel Bridge temporarily shut down because of ice

Both directions of the Don Holt Bridge and the southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are both shut down because of ice according to dispatch.

Dispatch confirmed that two accidents happened on the bridge early Friday morning and Department of Transportation sand trucks were on the way.

Live 5 News reporter Karina Bolster says officers on scene are redirecting traffic eastbound via Virginia Ave.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

