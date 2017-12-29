Lowcountry bridges reopen after morning closures because of ice

Lowcountry bridges have reopened after experienced wide-ranging closures Friday morning because of the freezing rain in the area which caused icing.

Traffic is flowing again on the Don Holt Bridge, Ravenel Bridge, IOP Connector and Ben Sawyer Bridge, which were all shut down at one point.

Dispatch confirmed that two accidents happened on the Don Holt early Friday morning, temporarily closing both directions for roughly two hours before the eastbound lanes reopened. The westbound lanes reopened after a 5-hour closure at 9:15 a.m. The Ravenel Bridge was closed in both directions for three hours before lanes reopened around 8:45 a.m.

The IOP connector was closed for roughly an hour before reopening at 9:45 a.m.

The Cosgrove and Don Holt Bridges have re-opened in all directions. Please use caution when travelling in the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 29, 2017

The North Bridge was also shut down for a period of time and Georgetown County temporarily closed the Waccamaw Bridge and Maryville Bridge.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.