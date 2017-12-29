Quantcast

Lowcountry bridges reopen after morning closures because of ice

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Mt. Pleasant PD working the Ravenel Bridge closure (Source: Mt. Pleasant PD)
Mt. Pleasant PD block the Ravenel Bridge entrance Friday morning (Source: Mt. Pleasant PD)
A shot of the Ravenel Bridge on Friday morning. (Source: Traffic camera)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Lowcountry bridges have reopened after experienced wide-ranging closures Friday morning because of the freezing rain in the area which caused icing. 

Traffic is flowing again on the Don Holt Bridge, Ravenel Bridge, IOP Connector and Ben Sawyer Bridge, which were all shut down at one point.

Dispatch confirmed that two accidents happened on the Don Holt early Friday morning, temporarily closing both directions for roughly two hours before the eastbound lanes reopened. The westbound lanes reopened after a 5-hour closure at 9:15 a.m. The Ravenel Bridge was closed in both directions for three hours before lanes reopened around 8:45 a.m.

The IOP connector was closed for roughly an hour before reopening at 9:45 a.m.

The North Bridge was also shut down for a period of time and Georgetown County temporarily closed the Waccamaw Bridge and Maryville Bridge. 

