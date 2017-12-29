Quantcast

Police: One dead following accident in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police: One dead following accident in N. Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police have confirmed that one person has died in an accident in North Charleston.

It happened on Palmetto Commerce Parkway at Patriot Drive Friday morning according to dispatch. 

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly