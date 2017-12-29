Authorities searching for man wanted on charges of cruelty to children, domestic violence

Lowcountry investigators are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to children and domestic violence.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is searching for Aldenon Chavier Gabe. He's described as a black male, 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair.

According to authorities, Gabe is known to be in the Planters Knoll area of North Charleston off Ashley Phosphate Road.

The sheriff's office considers him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 873-5111.

Gabe is wanted out of Dorchester County for several warrants which include two counts of cruelty towards children and two counts of domestic violence.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.