Emergency crews extinguish home fire on James Island

Emergency crews extinguished a home fire on James Island Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say authorities received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. about a possible structure fire on Encampment Court.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from one side of a single-story residential duplex.

"Firefighters rapidly entered the home and contained and extinguished the fire while searching the property for any occupants," CFD officials said."Due to the quick actions of the firefighters the damage was contained to one side of the duplex."

According to CFD officials, the homeowner left the house several hours before the fire and may have left a portable, electric space heater on in a bedroom.

A report states another resident heard a noise in the home, discovered a fire in the bedroom, attempted to extinguish the fire, and then evacuated the home and called 911.

"Investigators verified the fire originated in the area of the portable space heater in the bedroom and may have been caused by the heater or a failure of the extension cords powering the heater," CFD officials said."No working smoke alarms were observed in the home."

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross responded to assist two residents.

Members from the Fire Marshal Division were called to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Charleston, James Island, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens:

• Install and maintain working smoke alarms. Contact your local fire department for free smoke alarms and installation.

• Always plug electric space heaters directly into an approved electrical outlet.

• Operate portable space heaters while you are home and in the vicinity of the heater.

• When possible, evacuate the home and then call 911.

