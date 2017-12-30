Gladiators Hold Off Stingrays, 4-2

The Atlanta Gladiators scored all four of their goals during the second period, getting the offense the needed to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night in the first of a weekend home-and-home series between the two teams at the Infinite Energy Center.



South Carolina got help from forwards Steven Whitney and Tim McGauley, who each scored a goal and an assist for the Rays in the loss.



After a scoreless first period, the Gladiators took control of the game in second, scoring all four of their goals. First, Ben Danford and Rick Pinkston scored 15 seconds apart to give Atlanta a 2-0 edge with goals at 3:14 and 3:39 respectively.



Then after defenseman Ryan Lannon made it 3-0 at 9:16, forward Stephen Pierog put the Gladiators ahead 4-0 at 10:29.



Whitney got South Carolina on the board with his eighth goal of the season on an assist by McGauley at 15:04 of the second.



McGauley added a tally at 5:42 of the third period, his fifth of the season and third in the team’s last two games, but the Stingrays couldn’t get back in the game despite having three chances on the power play late in the contest.



Assists on the team’s second goal of the night went to Whitney and defenseman Tommy Hughes.



Atlanta had a slim edge in shots on goal at 29-28 in the contest, while neither team was able to score on the man-advantage with The Gladiators finishing 0-for-2 and South Carolina going 0-for-4.



The two teams now shift their weekend series to South Carolina for a Saturday night matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.





